Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitless in five rehab games
Carpenter (foot) has gone 0-for-16 with three walks in his five rehab games.
Carpenter has been out of action for two weeks since fouling a ball off his foot back on July 15. The Cardinals haven't confirmed yet whether he'll be back with the team for their next game Tuesday against the Cubs. He hasn't reportedly suffered any setbacks, but the team would likely prefer to see him get his bat going before he returns to the lineup. His struggles in the minors may simply be a continuation of his difficulties at the big-league level prior to suffering the injury, as he'd hit .152/.245/.217 over his last 13 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Logs eight innings in field•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rehab likely to go through weekend•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitless in first rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rehab assignment set•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Eyeing rehab assignment soon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start