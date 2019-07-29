Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitless in five rehab games

Carpenter (foot) has gone 0-for-16 with three walks in his five rehab games.

Carpenter has been out of action for two weeks since fouling a ball off his foot back on July 15. The Cardinals haven't confirmed yet whether he'll be back with the team for their next game Tuesday against the Cubs. He hasn't reportedly suffered any setbacks, but the team would likely prefer to see him get his bat going before he returns to the lineup. His struggles in the minors may simply be a continuation of his difficulties at the big-league level prior to suffering the injury, as he'd hit .152/.245/.217 over his last 13 games.