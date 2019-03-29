Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitless to open season

Carpenter (back) went 0-for-4 in a season-opening loss to the Brewers on Thursday.

Carpenter was true to his word about being ready to roll for Opening Day after a back injury limited him to 23 at-bats in Grapefruit League play. The veteran was back in his customary leadoff spot, one in which he slashed .264/.380/.539 with 60 extra-base hits (30 doubles, 30 home runs) and 60 RBI last season over 436 at-bats. Carpenter will look to avoid the type of slump that sunk his first full month of the season in 2018 (.145 average in April), which should be a bit easier to accomplish with Paul Goldschmidt now hitting behind him in the No. 2 hole.

