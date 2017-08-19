Play

Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits 16th homer of 2017 on Friday

Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk Friday against the Pirates.

Carpenter hit his 16th homer to extend the Cardinals' lead to four runs in the second innings of a divisional win. He's been struggling for much of August, though he owns a somewhat-passable .448 slugging percentage, though his batting average is a negative for fantasy managers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast