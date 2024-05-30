Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Reds.

The long ball was Carpenter's first of the campaign, as he took Frankie Montas deep in the third inning. Playing time has been generally sporadic for Carpenter since he returned from an oblique injury, as Alec Burleson's strong hitting has made him a priority to be in the lineup. Carpenter is batting .250 with four RBI, four runs scored and a 5:13 BB:K over 42 plate appearances as an option at designated hitter.