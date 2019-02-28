Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits first homer of spring

Carpenter went 2-for-2 with a solo home run Thursday in the Cardinals' Grapefruit League contest against the Mets.

Carpenter was making his third start of the spring, all of which have come as the Cardinals' leadoff man. Both Dexter Fowler and offseason acquisition Paul Goldschmidt have followed him in the order on all three occasions, offering a preview of the arrangement manager Mike Shildt plans to proceed with during the regular season. The arrival of Goldschmidt should bolster Carpenter's chances of surpassing the 100-run plateau for the second straight year and fourth time in his career.