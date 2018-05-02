Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits game-tying homer in ninth
Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
Carpenter's home run -- his third of the year -- came in the ninth inning off White Sox closer Joakim Soria with the Cardinals trailing by one. It was Carpenter's first home run since April 10th, and it was only his fourth multi-hit game this season. The 32-year-old is sporting an ugly .170 average, but is keeping his on-base percentage above .300 thanks to 19 walks on the year. Carpenter is a career .274 hitter, so the hits figure to come with a little patience.
