Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits game-winning home run

Carpenter went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, three RBI, a home run and a double in Tuesday's 7-6 win over Philadelphia.

Carpenter hit a home run for the third consecutive game with his ninth-inning shot Tuesday giving the Cardinals the late lead over the Philllies. The 32-year-old now has a .239/.335/.465 slash line with 12 home runs and 30 RBI in 243 at-bats this season.