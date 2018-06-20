Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits game-winning home run
Carpenter went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, three RBI, a home run and a double in Tuesday's 7-6 win over Philadelphia.
Carpenter hit a home run for the third consecutive game with his ninth-inning shot Tuesday giving the Cardinals the late lead over the Philllies. The 32-year-old now has a .239/.335/.465 slash line with 12 home runs and 30 RBI in 243 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers in second straight game•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Clubs 10th homer•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers, knocks in two Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Day off Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rediscovering power stroke•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base three times Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas