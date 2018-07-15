Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits homer in loss

Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to the Reds.

Carpenter led off the game with his 18th home run of the year and third of July. The infielder has enjoyed a renaissance in the first half of 2018, compiling a .263/.372/.522 slash line with 42 RBI and 56 runs over 374 plate appearances.

