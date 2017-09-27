Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits leadoff homer in win

Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two walks and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Cubs.

Carpenter came in 1-for-32 against Chicago starter Jake Arrieta, but reversed that trend with a home run to lead off the home side of the first inning. His walk rate rose to a robust 17.6 percent with this effort and the leadoff man crossed the 90-run threshold for the fourth time in five seasons by jumping from 89 to 91.