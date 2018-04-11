Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits walkoff homer against Brewers
Carpenter went 2-for-4 with two runs, two walks and a two-run walkoff home run in the 11th inning in a 5-3 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Carpenter was hitting just .156 coming into the game but he got his second homer of the season with this game-ending blast off J.J. Hoover. It's been a weird season so far for Carpenter, as he has a solid .375 on-base percentage but has struggled to hit for average. The fact that his walk rate has remained so high suggests he's seeing the ball well, and he's a .276 hitter for his career, so Tuesday's multi-hit game could be a sign Carpenter is getting set to start producing like the guy who has an .800-plus OPS in five of his last six seasons.
