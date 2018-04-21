Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitting leadoff against Reds
Carpenter will hit atop the order and play third base against the Reds on Saturday.
This marks the first time all season that Carpenter will serve as the leadoff hitter for manager Mike Matheny. He has typically been utilized out of the three-hole, but was second in the order for Friday's series opener. Over 18 appearances in 2018, Carpenter is hitting just .177/.329/.323 with two home runs and 10 RBI.
