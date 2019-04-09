Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitting streak hits five games
Carpenter, who went 1-for-4 with a run in a win over the Dodgers on Monday, has hit safely in five straight games.
The veteran infielder has laced three of his four doubles on the season during that stretch as well, although he's hasn't posted a multi-hit effort since March 31. Carpenter's power has yet to emerge in the new season after he blasted a career-high 36 home runs last season, but he was a slow starter on that front in 2018 as well -- he only had two round trippers through the end of April before launching 34 from May through August.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slugs first homer of 2019•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitless to open season•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: At full health for opener•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Getting further work before opener•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leading off Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...