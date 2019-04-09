Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitting streak hits five games

Carpenter, who went 1-for-4 with a run in a win over the Dodgers on Monday, has hit safely in five straight games.

The veteran infielder has laced three of his four doubles on the season during that stretch as well, although he's hasn't posted a multi-hit effort since March 31. Carpenter's power has yet to emerge in the new season after he blasted a career-high 36 home runs last season, but he was a slow starter on that front in 2018 as well -- he only had two round trippers through the end of April before launching 34 from May through August.