Carpenter blasted a pinch-hit three-run home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Pirates.

Carpenter has now homered as a pinch hitter in each of the last two contests, as he provided the Cardinals with some insurance with his three-run shot in the top of the sixth inning Friday. The 35-year-old hasn't started in any of the last five games and is now hitting .116 with three home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs this season.

