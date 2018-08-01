Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers, drives in two

Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

Carpenter hit a leadoff homer -- his 26th of the year -- and later drove in a run via a sacrifice fly. Carpenter had an excellent July, hitting .333 with 11 homers, 21 RBI and 22 runs scored. The 32-year-old also has 31 doubles on the season and his .575 slugging percentage is tied for eighth in the majors.