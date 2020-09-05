Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Cubs.
Carpenter was the only Cardinal to manage a hit off Cubs starter Yu Darvish, and that hit left the yard in the sixth inning. It's the second homer of the year for Carpenter, to go with 14 RBI and 14 runs scored across 27 games. He's slashing .181/.340/.289 through 103 plate appearances.
