Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers for second straight game
Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the Phillies on Monday.
Carpenter opened the scoring for the Cardinals with a 363-foot shot to left in the third, his second in as many games and third over his last four contests overall. The veteran got off to an 0-for-11 start in June over the first three games of the month, but he's hitting .308 with three doubles, four home runs, six RBI, four walks and 10 runs over the 56 plate appearances encompassing the subsequent 12 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Clubs 10th homer•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers, knocks in two Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Day off Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rediscovering power stroke•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base three times Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Collects three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart