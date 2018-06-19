Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers for second straight game

Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the Phillies on Monday.

Carpenter opened the scoring for the Cardinals with a 363-foot shot to left in the third, his second in as many games and third over his last four contests overall. The veteran got off to an 0-for-11 start in June over the first three games of the month, but he's hitting .308 with three doubles, four home runs, six RBI, four walks and 10 runs over the 56 plate appearances encompassing the subsequent 12 games.