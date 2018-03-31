Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers in loss
Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Mets.
The homer was an eighth-inning solo shot off Anthony Swarzak. Carpenter battled back issues for much of spring training but appears healthy to start the season. He's recorded a hit in each of the Cardinals' opening two games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Focusing less on long ball•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Playing third base Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Another strong outing Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Manning first base Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: 'Feels great' after Tuesday return•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Officially acts as DH Tuesday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...