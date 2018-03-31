Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers in loss

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Mets.

The homer was an eighth-inning solo shot off Anthony Swarzak. Carpenter battled back issues for much of spring training but appears healthy to start the season. He's recorded a hit in each of the Cardinals' opening two games.

