Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers, scores three times

Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a homer, three runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 11-4 win over Colorado.

It was Carpenter's second multi-hit game of the month and he's still hitting just 12-for-51 (.235) with four extra-base hits in August. His current .703 OPS is the lowest of his career and he could miss the 20-homer mark for the first time since 2014.