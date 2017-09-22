Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: In Friday's lineup
Carpenter (foot) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.
Carpenter exited Thursday's contest after fouling a ball off his foot, although it didn't seem overly serious at the time. As expected, the 31-year-old is in the lineup for the series opener against Cincinnati, while batting leadoff and manning the hot corner.
