Play

Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: In Friday's lineup

Carpenter (foot) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.

Carpenter exited Thursday's contest after fouling a ball off his foot, although it didn't seem overly serious at the time. As expected, the 31-year-old is in the lineup for the series opener against Cincinnati, while batting leadoff and manning the hot corner.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast