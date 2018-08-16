Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: In lineup Thursday
Carpenter (hand) will start at first base and bat atop the order against Washington on Thursday.
Carpenter was forced to leave Wednesday's game in the seventh inning after being struck by a pitch on his right hand. Post-game X-rays indicated that he avoided serious injury and interim manager Mike Shildt had no problems inserting him back into the lineup for Thursday's series finale.
