Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Lands on injured list

Carpenter was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a lower-back strain, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After Carpenter missed his four consecutive start Sunday, manager Mike Shildt said the third baseman was dealing with a stomach issue. It turns out it's something more serious, and it will knock Carpenter out at least through the break. The 33-year-old rebounded after a slow start last year but hasn't been able to do that yet in 2019 -- he's batting .216/.325/.381 halfway through the season. Expect Tommy Edman to get a good amount of run in Carpenter's absence.