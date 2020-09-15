Carpenter will start at third base and bat seventh Tuesday against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 34-year-old was originally absent from Tuesday's lineup against southpaw Brett Anderson, but he'll join the starting nine in place of Kolten Wong (undisclosed). Carpenter is 9-for-34 with an .890 OPS through 14 games in September.
