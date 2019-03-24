Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leading off Sunday

Carpenter (back) will hit leadoff and start at third base in Sunday's Grapefruit League finale against the Marlins.

It appeared earlier Sunday that Carpenter was out of the lineup for the spring finale, but it turns out he will return to action after missing the last week. The 33-year-old has been battling a tight back, but his return to the field Sunday should alleviate concerns about his status for Opening Day.

