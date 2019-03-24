Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leading off Sunday
Carpenter (back) will hit leadoff and start at third base in Sunday's Grapefruit League finale against the Marlins.
It appeared earlier Sunday that Carpenter was out of the lineup for the spring finale, but it turns out he will return to action after missing the last week. The 33-year-old has been battling a tight back, but his return to the field Sunday should alleviate concerns about his status for Opening Day.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Remains out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Could return Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Increased mobility Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out through Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Not playing Monday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Dealing with tight back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...