Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leaves after fouling ball off foot

Carpenter left Thursday's game partially due to manager Mike Matheny's desire to get more speed in the game, and partially because he fouled a ball off his foot, Derrick Goold of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch reports. He finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Harrison Bader pinch hit for Carpenter in a close game, so his ailing foot likely had a part to play in the veteran exiting before the game's conclusion. It remains to be seen if this is an issue that will linger, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.