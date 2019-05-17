Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leaves yard in loss
Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Braves on Thursday.
Carpenter's eighth-inning, 398-foot shot was only the veteran's second home run since April 17 and snapped a 1-for-19 funk that had encompassed his previous four-plus games. Manager Mike Shildt recently gave Carpenter a vote of confidence with respect to his leadoff role, but the fact remains that, despite Thursday's round tripper, the 33-year-old infielder is currently hitting under .200 (.196) for the second consecutive month.
