Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leaves yard in win
Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Reds on Sunday.
Carpenter's 389-foot shot to left center in the seventh snapped a 4-4 tie and served as his first round tripper since March 31. The 33-year-old ramped up his hard contact over the two-game set in Monterrey, Mexico against the Reds, as he also laced his first triple of the campaign in Saturday's contest.
