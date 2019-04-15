Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leaves yard in win

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Reds on Sunday.

Carpenter's 389-foot shot to left center in the seventh snapped a 4-4 tie and served as his first round tripper since March 31. The 33-year-old ramped up his hard contact over the two-game set in Monterrey, Mexico against the Reds, as he also laced his first triple of the campaign in Saturday's contest.