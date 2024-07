Carpenter is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Carpenter will hit the bench for a sixth consecutive game, with the Cardinals having faced left-handed pitchers in each of the last five contests. Though he had been seeing steady opportunities against right-handed pitching lately, the 38-year-old Carpenter will likely find himself on the bench more frequently after the Cardinals reinstated Lars Nootbaar (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday. With Nootbaar expected to take back an everyday role in right field, Alec Burleson should replace Carpenter as the Cardinals' primary designated hitter.