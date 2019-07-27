Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Logs eight innings in field

Carpenter (foot) went 0-for-3 with a walk in Double-A Springfield's loss to Amarillo on Friday while playing eight innings at third base.

Carpenter led off and was able to log four plate appearances for a second straight contest. The veteran may have played his last rehab game after a previous report indicated he'd extend his rehab assignment into the early part of the weekend; however, the Cardinals could opt to give one more day to try and get his timing at the plate after Carpenter went 0-for-9 with two walks and four strikeouts over his first three rehab games.