Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Makes impact out of top of order

Carpenter went 1-for-2 with a double, a run-scoring sacrifice fly, two walks and a stolen base in a win over the Mets on Friday.

Carpenter turned in a prototypical leadoff effort and recorded only his second extra-base hit of June in the process. The veteran is now well into a third month of sub-par hitting to open the season, with his average sitting at a middling .222. Carpenter's .336 on-base percentage is certainly more respectable in comparison, but it still falls well below his career .374 figure in that category.