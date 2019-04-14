Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Makes noise from top of order
Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a triple and a walk in a loss to the Reds on Saturday.
Carpenter has yet to hit his stride at the plate in the early going, but Saturday's effort was certainly a step in the right direction. The veteran's three-bagger was his first of the season, and he's now reached safely in all eight of his April starts. Although he sports a middling .235 average through his first 60 plate appearances, it's worth noting the notoriously slow-starting Carpenter hit just .145 last April before embarking on a torrid four-month stretch that transformed his season.
