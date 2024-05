Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Carpenter (oblique) will shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter kicked off his minor-league assignment with Double-A Springfield on Friday and appeared in two games over the weekend, going 1-for-6 with a walk, two runs and an RBI. The 38-year-old has been on the injured list since April 2 with a right oblique strain, but once he's activated, he could push Alec Burleson for the Cardinals' primary designated-hitter gig.