Carpenter went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

Carpenter worked out of the cleanup spot and generated one of three multi-hit efforts on the night for the Cardinals. The veteran has hit safely in four of St. Louis' first six games since the team resumed play Saturday, and he's compiled five RBI over that span despite Tuesday's two-bagger being his only extra-base hit during that span.