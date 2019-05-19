Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Narrowly misses homer in win
Carpenter went 2-for-5 with an RBI ground-rule double and a run in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.
Carpenter's fifth-inning blast, which hit the top of the 14-foot wall in left field at Globe Life Park, was originally ruled a home run. However replay review ultimately rendered it Carpenter's eighth two-bagger of the season instead, but it still served to jump-start an impressive four-run inning for the Cardinals. The veteran is still hitting just .212 in May, but he's now reached safely in six straight games while rapping out three extra-base hits (two doubles, one homer) during that stretch.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leaves yard in loss•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sticking at leadoff despite slump•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Getting rare off day•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resurgence continues in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Keeps hitting in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Active day in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...