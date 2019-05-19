Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Narrowly misses homer in win

Carpenter went 2-for-5 with an RBI ground-rule double and a run in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Carpenter's fifth-inning blast, which hit the top of the 14-foot wall in left field at Globe Life Park, was originally ruled a home run. However replay review ultimately rendered it Carpenter's eighth two-bagger of the season instead, but it still served to jump-start an impressive four-run inning for the Cardinals. The veteran is still hitting just .212 in May, but he's now reached safely in six straight games while rapping out three extra-base hits (two doubles, one homer) during that stretch.