Carpenter is slashing .100/.280/.100 with only two singles and five walks over the 25 plate appearances covering his 12 game appearances in May.

The struggling veteran had shown a burst of life by homering in back-to-back games as a pinch hitter to close out April, but that proved to be just a flash of success that quickly vanished. Carpenter has only drawn four starts during the current month, and with good reason -- he currently seems incapable of snapping out of a funk that dates back to the beginning of the 2020 campaign. Carpenter's .111 BABIP certainly isn't helping, but both a 54.1 percent flyball rate and career-worst 32.5 percent strikeout rate are equal culprits, at minimum. Ironically, Carpenter's most impressive performance to date in May came on the mound Saturday night against the Padres -- the 35-year-old fired 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed just a pair of singles to close out the blowout loss.