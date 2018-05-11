Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Not in lineup against left-hander
Carpenter is out of the lineup against the Padres on Friday.
Carpenter will take a seat following three straight hitless outings and with southpaw Eric Lauer on the bump for San Diego. In his stead, Jedd Gyorko will start at third and bat fifth. Expect Carpenter back in the lineup Saturday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Smacks two-run double Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits game-tying homer in ninth•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sits versus lefty Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitting leadoff against Reds•
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...