Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Not in lineup against left-hander

Carpenter is out of the lineup against the Padres on Friday.

Carpenter will take a seat following three straight hitless outings and with southpaw Eric Lauer on the bump for San Diego. In his stead, Jedd Gyorko will start at third and bat fifth. Expect Carpenter back in the lineup Saturday.

