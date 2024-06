Carpenter is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Carpenter has been seeing most of the starts in the designated-hitter spot for the Cardinals versus righties since Lars Nootbaar (oblique) went on the injured list, resulting in Alec Burleson playing regularly in right field. However, Carpenter will begin Thursday's contest on the bench against right-hander Mitch Keller. Nolan Arenado will serve as St. Louis' DH while Jose Fermin replaces Arenado at third base.