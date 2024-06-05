Carpenter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Houston.

Carpenter has been seeing regular playing time at designated hitter against right-handers since Lars Nootbaar (oblique) went on the injured list, with Alec Burleson covering Nootbaar's usual spot in right field. However, Carpenter will begin Wednesday's game on the bench, as Ivan Herrera will be in the DH slot versus Astros righty Ronel Blanco.