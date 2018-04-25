Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Carpenter is out of the lineup against the Mets on Wednesday, Brian Stull of St. Louis Baseball Weekly reports.

Carpenter will receive a standard day off following five straight starts as Jedd Gyorko gets the nod at third base for Wednesday's affair. Over 21 games in 2018, Carpenter is hitting .167/.326/.306 with two home runs and 10 RBI.

