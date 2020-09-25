Carpenter will be on the bench for the first of Friday's two games against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Carpenter hits the bench with lefty Brent Suter on the mound for Milwaukee. He'll likely return to the lineup for the nightcap against righty Josh Lindblom. Tommy Edman starts at third base in his absence.
