Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Not starting afternoon game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Carpenter is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Carpenter has just three hits in his last 12 games, though the veteran was never all that likely to start twice in one day. Tommy Edman will be the third baseman in his absence.
