Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Not starting Sunday
Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cubs.
Carpenter will head to the bench for the second time in four games after going 2-for-8 with one RBI and one walk in the first two games of the series. Jedd Gyorko will start at third base and bat sixth with lefty Cole Hamels on the mound for the Cubs.
