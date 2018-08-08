Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Notches 30th homer

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Cardinals' 3-2 win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

The home run was Carpenter's 30th of the season, giving him sole possession of the National League lead. Given that Carpenter had only gone deep three times through May 20, his surge up the leaderboard has been nothing short of miraculous. In addition to bagging 27 more long balls since that date, Carpenter has also delivered a .327 average, 46 RBI and 60 runs in 69 games, making him a four-category stalwart.