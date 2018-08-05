Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Offensive barrage continues
Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, two walks and two runs in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.
At this point, it seems as if opposing teams should just automatically spot Carpenter first base in at least half of his at-bats. The veteran infielder now sports a .982 OPS, while his 61 extra-base hits have him on pace to easily eclipse the career-high 75 he compiled in 2015 over 208 additional plate appearances. Factoring in Saturday's production, Carpenter has reached safely in 23 straight games heading into Sunday's action.
