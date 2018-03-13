Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Officially acts as DH Tuesday

Carpenter (back) is batting third and acting as the designated hitter for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

As expected, the veteran will return to major-league action in a limited capacity. Carpenter still needs to prove his body can handle the rigors of fielding, but this is a big step forward nonetheless. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to log enough innings to be ready immediately for the start of the regular season however.