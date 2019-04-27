Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base four times in loss

Carpenter went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run in a loss to the Reds on Friday.

Considering the 12-1 final score in favor of Cincinnati, Carpenter was essentially the only bright spot offensively for the Cardinals on the night. The veteran infielder has struggled to hit for average thus far, but he's traditionally been a slow starter. Additionally, it's worth noting Carpenter's on-base percentage, currently at .342, has been on an upward trend during the latter half of April. Moreover, he continues to square up on the ball consistently, as he's generated an impressive 29.4 percent line-drive rate and 40.0 percent hard-contact rate over 111 plate appearances thus far this season.