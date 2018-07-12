Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base three times Wednesday
Carpenter went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in a loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.
Carpenter was essentially the lone bright spot in the shutout loss, logging the Cardinals' lone extra-base hit of the night. The veteran infielder has continued to be a thorn in the side of opposing pitching to open July, as evidenced by a .432 on-base percentage that's comprised of 10 hits and nine walks over his first 10 games (nine starts) of the month. Six of those hits have been of the extra-base variety, leading to an impressive .571 slugging percentage over that span as well.
