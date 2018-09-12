Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base thrice in blowout victory

Carpenter went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

Carpenter has been more of a conventional leadoff hitter of late, as he's yet to leave the yard in September but has still managed an outstanding .391 on-base percentage over the first 10 games of the month. The veteran has generated that figure courtesy of 10 walks and eight hits, and he's now reached safely in nine of those contests.