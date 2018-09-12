Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base thrice in blowout victory
Carpenter went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.
Carpenter has been more of a conventional leadoff hitter of late, as he's yet to leave the yard in September but has still managed an outstanding .391 on-base percentage over the first 10 games of the month. The veteran has generated that figure courtesy of 10 walks and eight hits, and he's now reached safely in nine of those contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base three times in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues second-half tear•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Draws start at third base•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Exits with nausea•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Stays hot in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Swats four doubles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...