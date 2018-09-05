Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base thrice in win

Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a two-run single, two walks and a run in a win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

Carpenter once again excelled in a table-setting role, getting on base multiple times for the fourth time in the last five games. The veteran has been a bit quiet by his standards on the power front recently (four extra-base hits, including one home run, in the last 13 games), but he's made up for it with a whopping .407 on-base percentage largely comprised of a robust 20.4 percent walk rate over that stretch.