Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the White Sox on Sunday.
Carpenter prevented the indignity of a shutout for the Cardinals by plating Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt with a sixth-inning single for the only two Cardinals runs of the day. The veteran had a productive weekend against the White Sox despite going just 2-for-11 in three games, as he drove in four runs overall during that stretch.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Likely heading to third base•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Heads to bench•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Pleased with remade swing•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: DH candidacy strong as ever•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Could be natural DH candidate•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Encouraging signs before pause•