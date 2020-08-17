Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

Carpenter prevented the indignity of a shutout for the Cardinals by plating Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt with a sixth-inning single for the only two Cardinals runs of the day. The veteran had a productive weekend against the White Sox despite going just 2-for-11 in three games, as he drove in four runs overall during that stretch.