Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out of Friday's lineup
Carpenter is not in Friday's lineup against the Rockies.
He sits for the third time in the last four games amid a stretch where he is 4-for-29 with one home run and 12 strikeouts over his last 12 games. Tommy Edman starts at third base and will hit seventh.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting Thursday amid slump•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Snaps two-month homerless streak•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitting sixth Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leaves game with foot injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...